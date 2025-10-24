Delhi AQI ‘severe’: Residents opt for air-purifying plants to survive smog, head to city nurseries for free saplings

The day after Diwali, Delhi’s skies wore their usual grey coat of smog: AQI soaring to a choking 451. But amid the gloom, a few patches of green are beginning to grow. Across the city, nurseries are giving away free saplings, urging residents to fight pollution with one plant at a time. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'very poor’ to ‘severe’ range, days after Diwali. Experts suggest which air-purifying plants to add to your interiors. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/ HT)

Nurseries, across the NCR, are quietly fuelling a green counter-revolution. The idea is simple: if the air is toxic, plant your way out of it!

“We’ve realised Delhi can’t depend on purifiers alone,” says Ashok from a nursery near Sarai Kale Khan, which has been distributing free saplings through the ‘Dilli Free Tree’ drive. Ashok adds, “Anyone can register online and collect up to 100 saplings, and we’re already seeing over 300 sign-ups this month.”

At another nursery, in west Delhi, Manoj Jain points to rows of green. “Aloe Vera, Sansevieria, Hibiscus, Neem — all are grown in polybags here so that people can carry these easily. During the cutting season, we even provide ready plants,” adds Manoj.