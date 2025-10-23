Gurugram begins Grap Stage-II curbs as air quality turns ‘poor’

As Gurugram’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” category earlier this week, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday began implementing emergency anti-pollution measures under Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The move follows a directive issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on October 19, making Stage-II of GRAPapplicable across Delhi-NCR and directing all state agencies to enforce curbs and dust-control protocols immediately.

On Tuesday, Gurugram logged a “very poor” AQI of 370, while on the day of Diwali (Monday), it was at 295 (“poor”), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the measures had been implemented “with immediate effect”. “Teams have been deployed across all zones to ensure strict compliance. We have increased mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on roads and intensified inspections at construction and demolition sites to ensure dust control norms are followed,” he said.

Dahiya added that residents have been urged to cooperate and “help prevent further deterioration of air quality.”

To be sure, GRAP-II begins when Delhi’s air quality dips to the “very poor” range (AQI 301–400). It triggers strict curbs to stop further deterioration. Use of coal, firewood, and diesel generators is banned except for essential services. Dust control and mechanical road cleaning are ramped up, while construction sites face tighter checks. Parking fees rise to deter private vehicle use, and public transport frequency goes up. Only CNG, electric, or BS-VI interstate buses can enter Delhi. Authorities also advise avoiding outdoor activity and using masks or air purifiers. The steps aim to keep pollution from reaching the “severe” category during stagnant weather and festive activity

Sharp variations across stations

According to CPCB data, Gurugram’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday stood at 281, placing it in the “poor” category, with the monitoring station at Sector 51 recording a “very poor” reading of 351 around 4pm.

This comes even as only three of four air quality monitoring stations were operational in the city. By around 9.30pm on Wednesday, Gurugram’s air quality had plunged deep into the “poor” category, with pollution levels varying sharply across different monitoring stations, data from CPCB’s Sameer App showed.

The Sector 51 station recorded an AQI of 354, the worst among the three sites, while the Gwal Pahari station logged 245, and the Vikas Sadan station (also under HSPCB) registered 255.

At Gwal Pahari, PM2.5 levels averaged 241 µg/m³, peaking at 355, while PM10 averaged 174 µg/m³, with a maximum of 230. In contrast, Sector 51 recorded even higher concentrations — PM2.5 averaged 265 µg/m³ with a peak of 461, and PM10 averaged 332 µg/m³, touching a maximum of 500.

At Vikas Sadan, PM2.5 averaged 254 µg/m³ with a maximum of 333, and PM10 averaged 127 µg/m³, rising up to 169 at its peak.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said calm winds, ranging between 1.8 kmph and 14 kmph, were being observed across the city. “Wind direction is variable, and such low speed does not help disperse pollutants or dust particles, which remain trapped in the lower atmosphere,” a senior IMD official said. “There is also no rainfall expected, which could otherwise help clear suspended particles. This pattern recurs every year and may worsen further in coming days.”

Residents said the city had been blanketed in a thick grey haze, reducing visibility and causing breathing discomfort. “The air feels dense, and you can smell the pollution,” said Vinod Tayal, a resident of DLF Phase 2. “We see tankers sprinkling water, but by afternoon, it’s all dust. It feels temporary.”

Civic actions, inspections intensified

Officials said the MCG had intensified road cleaning operations through mechanical sweepers along major stretches, including MG Road, Sohna Road, and Golf Course Extension. Water sprinkling is being carried out once or twice a day, and dust suppressants are being used at sensitive locations. “Our enforcement teams are conducting random checks, and any site found violating norms will face penalties,” said an MCG official. The civic body has also made the use of anti-smog guns, green nets, and water sprays mandatory at construction and demolition sites.

The Haryana Department of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) has directed all municipal commissioners to strictly enforce GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II measures. Civic bodies have been asked to submit weekly compliance reports on dust management, waste burning, and traffic control. “The festival season coincides with stubble burning in nearby states, which aggravates pollution. We are focusing on preventive action to stop the situation from reaching the ‘severe’ stage,” said a senior ULB official.

Environmental experts, however, said that while GRAP measures are announced every year, implementation remains largely superficial. “The toxic haze that descends on NCR every winter is a man-made crisis,” said Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder of Citizens for Clean Air. “Despite repeated submissions on civic deficiencies and neglect compounding pollution, enforcement remains weak. This is not just about Diwali or stubble burning; it’s about everyday negligence — construction dust, non-compliances on solid waste management, open burning, open retail of construction sand, and traffic congestion. The real issue is lack of accountability and understanding that breathing high levels of PM2.5 — those tiny killers that penetrate deep into lungs, corroding air sacs and triggering inflammation — impacts all organs of the body.”

Under GRAP Stage-II, the use of coal and firewood is completely banned in hotels and roadside eateries, and diesel generators are restricted to essential services such as hospitals and sewage treatment plants. Parking charges are being revised upward to discourage private vehicle use, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been asked to provide heaters for security guards to prevent them from burning biomass or waste during cold nights.

Officials said night surveillance has been stepped up in industrial areas and near construction zones to prevent open waste burning.

Meanwhile, Haryana minister for environment , forest and industries, Rao Narbir Singh cited construction dust as the key reason behind the hike in pollution. “We will suspend all construction activity with immediate effect. The pollution officials have been asked to be on ground 24 X7 and stop all polluting activities. The defaulters will face strict punishment. Haryana has managed to eliminate stubble burning by 90 percent now we need to deal with the other factors,” he claimed.

For now, Gurugram continues to wake up each morning under a thick, grey haze — a reminder that its annual battle with pollution is far from over. “Our goal is to act early and act together,” Dahiya said. “Clean air is not a privilege; it’s our shared responsibility.”