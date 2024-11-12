Punjab: Farmers confront Manpreet over ‘tardy’ paddy procurement

A group of farmers confronted the former state finance minister and BJP candidate for Gidderbaha assembly bypoll, Manpreet Singh Badal, near Mallan village over the “anti-farmer policies” of the BJP. Manpreet Singh Badal

A video went viral on Monday where a Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) activist, Bittu Mallan, was seen demanding a reply from Manpreet for “tardy” paddy procurement this kharif season and the death of Shubhkaran Singh, who died during the farmers’ protest on the Shambhu border.

Meanwhile, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday appealed to the farmers and leaders of the agrarian unions to shun the way of protest and come forward for talks with the Centre to resolve their issues. Bittu’s comment came after the farmers confronted Manpreet near Mallan village.

Bittu also addressed a series of election meetings at Chak Giljewala, Daula and Gidderbaha in favour of the BJP candidate Manpreet Badal. Bittu said that by disrupting train services and blocking highways or toll plazas, only the common man suffers from such protests.

He said the Centre has rolled out several welfare projects for the uplift of the rural population.

He said that the Modi government has also introduced a project like ‘Drone Didi’ to empower women in rural areas.