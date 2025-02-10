Punjab: Farmers’ ‘unity talks’ hit fresh roadblock

The unity talks called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Chandigarh on February 12 have run into choppy waters with the protesting unions, SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mukti Morcha, failing to respond to the SKM’s invite. As per people in know of the matter, the SKM had sent out the invites on January 26. SKM leader Raminder Patiala confirmed, “We are still awaiting response from both unions.” (PTI)

Sources added that a six-member committee of the SKM, specially formed to hold unity talks with protesting unions, is likely to meet on Monday to decide the further course of action.

Notably, SKM (non-political) and KMM have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 last year. The farmers pitched their tents there after security forces refused to allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

As per farmer leaders, privy to the development, there is a disagreement over a push from SKM to include the new draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPAFM) in 12 demands of the protesting unions.

“While SKM wants the demand of withdrawal of the policy to be included as one of the top priorities in the set of 12 demands for joint action, the protesting farmer unions SKM (non-political) and KMM want the focus to remain on the legal guarantee of MSP,” a farmer leader, pleading anonymity, said.

Besides, protesting farmer unions, especially fasting leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, want SKM to join their stir without any conditions while SKM wants to resolve issues of the first Kisan Andolan.

Meanwhile, protesting farmer unions told HT that they were busy in preparations for Mahapanchayats at Ratanpura, Rajasthan, on February 11, at the Khanauri border on February 12 and at the Shambhu protest site on February 13 to mark one year of the agitation.

Surjit Singh Phul, a farmer leader, said that they would respond to SKM’s invite and appeal to them to change the date of the scheduled unity meeting.

Dallewal hasn’t been able to receive medical aid for 6 days

Patiala Ahead of the crucial meeting of farmers with a panel of the Union government on February 14, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November 26, has been unable to receive medical aid for the last six days as doctors have been unable to find veins to provide intravenous (IV) fluids.

The meeting with the central panel is to take place in Chandigarh on February 14. Dallewal has already expressed his desire to attend the meeting provided his health allows it. As per the latest blood test reports, Dallewal’s major vitals are ‘normal’.

Farmer leader, Abhimanyu Kohar, on Sunday, said, “Doctors are not able to find veins in both the hands of the fasting leader as all the veins have already been damaged due to continuous medical aid. Yesterday, doctors made an attempt to provide medical aid through the legs but couldn’t succeed. Dallewal has not taken any medical aid for the past six days.”

Meanwhile, doctors told HT that there was no medical reason forcing them to stop medical aid but solely Dallewal’s conscious decision to stop medical aid.

Dallewal had agreed to accept medical aid from a team of government doctors on January 19 after the Union government invited the protesting farmers for talks on February 14.