Punjab: Firing outside Ludhiana court, all three accused flee

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 01:50 PM IST

Police detain two persons following the clash; both parties had come to attend a hearing in the court in a case of house trespass

Punjab Police personnel outside the Ludhiana district court complex after the firing in which one person was injured on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Punjab Police personnel outside the Ludhiana district court complex after the firing in which one person was injured on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

One person was injured as three bullet shots were fired outside the Ludhiana district court complex on Tuesday, triggering panic in the Kochar Market area.

The injured was rushed to hospital, while the accused managed to flee before the police reached the spot. A search for them is on.

ACP Sumit Sood told reporters that the shots were fired outside the court premises and investigation is underway.

The police detained two persons following the clash.

It is learnt that both parties had come to attend a hearing in the court in a case of house trespass registered at Model Town police station when the incident occurred.

