Punjab firmed up 38,000-crore investment in 10 months: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh

Ahead of the two-day Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit beginning February 23 in Mohali, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state has so far firmed up investment worth ₹38,175 crore in various industry verticals after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power 10 months ago.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mann said the state received investments in various sectors, including real estate and housing, textile, manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture processing and alloy steel, which has the potential to generate 2.43 lakh jobs.

“This commitment is like pre-monsoon shower and a regular monsoon will be witnessed after the invest Punjab summit being held on February 23-24 at Mohali,” said the CM.

Mann said he met industry leaders during his visits to various cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, to seek investment in the state.

Divulging the sector-wise investment details, the CM said in real estate, housing and infrastructure, the proposed investment is ₹11,853 crore, which will generate 1.22 lakh jobs; in manufacturing sector, investment of ₹5,981 crore has been committed with an assurance of 39,952 jobs; alloy steel and steel sector has attracted investment of ₹3,889 crore targeting 9,257 jobs; textiles, technical textile, apparels and made-up sector has firmed up investment of ₹3,305 crore with 13,753 jobs commitment; agri, food processing and beverages sector has attracted investment worth ₹2,854 core and will provide 16,638 jobs and healthcare has firmed up investment worth ₹2,157 crore and will provide 4,510 jobs.

Giving district-wise details, Mann said that investment worth ₹9,794 crore has been firmed up in Mohali with an offer to give jobs to 68,061 youth; investment worth ₹9,319 crore in Ropar offering 3,172 job opportunities.

Speaking about on the invest Punjab summit, the CM said the two-day event will help the state in attracting potential investment and business opportunities, build relationships, and engage with startups on new ideas and solutions. He said that the governments of UK and Japan will be the state government’s partners during the event.

The CM said as power supply is the most important requirement for the industry, the Punjab has an arrangement to get 70 lakh tonnes of coal for state’s thermal plants from its mine at Pachhwara in Jharkhand.