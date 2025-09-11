Punjab floods cause 102-crore damage to PSPCL infra

Ludhiana: Floods in Punjab have inflicted severe damage on the state’s power infrastructure, with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) estimating losses of over ₹102 crore. Floods in Punjab have inflicted severe damage on the state’s power infrastructure, with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) estimating losses of over ₹ 102 crore.

A preliminary report from PSPCL’s head office in Patiala reveals that the Upper Beas Diversion Channel (UBDC) Hydel Power Project in Pathankot suffered the most, with damages worth ₹62.5 crore. The floods, caused by heavy rains and overflowing rivers, including the Sutlej and Beas, also damaged thousands of transformers, poles and power lines across the state.

The report states that 2,322 distribution transformers were damaged, resulting in losses of approximately ₹23.22 crore. Additionally, 7,114 electricity poles were either damaged or washed away, accounting for ₹3.56 crore in losses.

Damage to nearly 864 kilometres of conductors and cables resulted in ₹4.32 crore worth of losses, while allied line equipment including insulators and fittings caused further damages amounting to ₹3.36 crore.

The PSPCL also reported damage to its infrastructure, including office buildings, furniture, and control room equipment, totaling ₹2.61 crore. Control room components such as vacuum circuit breakers, relays, and batteries suffered damage worth ₹46 lakh. Civil infrastructure at grid substations, including boundary walls and control room buildings, faced damage valued at ₹2.55 crore.

A PSPCL spokesperson said repair teams are being mobilized to restore power, prioritizing flood-hit areas. “Efforts are underway to replace damaged transformers and poles and repair critical infrastructure,” the spokesperson said. A reassessment will be conducted once floodwaters recede.