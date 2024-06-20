 Punjab FM approves 6th pay panel recommendations for aided staff - Hindustan Times
Punjab FM approves 6th pay panel recommendations for aided staff

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2024 04:28 PM IST

Decision will benefit employees of aided schools and colleges under the departments of school education, technical education and industrial training, non-teaching staff of these institutions under the higher education department, and retirees of aided schools.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday gave in-principle approval for implementing the sixth pay commission recommendations for employees of aided educational institutions.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday gave in-principle approval for implementing the sixth pay commission recommendations for employees of aided educational institutions. (HT file photo)
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday gave in-principle approval for implementing the sixth pay commission recommendations for employees of aided educational institutions.

In a release, Cheema said the decision would benefit employees of aided schools and colleges under the departments of school education, technical education and industrial training, non-teaching staff of these institutions under the higher education department, and retirees of aided schools.

“The administrative departments have been directed to issue a notification for implementing the sixth pay commission recommendations for employees of aided institutions and those who have retired from aided schools,” he said.

The departments will examine the financial statements of the last three years of all aided schools and colleges to assess the deficit analysis and send a detailed proposal citing financial implications. “After considering the administrative departments’ proposal, the finance department will give financial sanction to these institutions,” he added.

Punjab FM approves 6th pay panel recommendations for aided staff
