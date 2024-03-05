Punjab FM presents 2.04 lakh crore budget for 2024-25

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday presented a ₹2,04,918 crore budget for the financial year (FY) 2024-25. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema presenting the Punjab budget as chief minister Bhagwant Mann looks on in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

He presented his third successive budget.

The outlay is 2.93% more than the 2023-24 (revised estimates) of ₹1,99,076 crore. In the 2023-24 budget estimates, the finance minister envisaged spending ₹ ₹1,96,462 crore.

The total revenue receipts have been projected to be ₹1,03,936 crore in FY 25, of which the own tax revenue (OTR) accounts for ₹58,900 crore. The state’s non-OTR has peen pegged at ₹11,246 crore. The share of central taxes has been pegged at ₹22,041 crore and grant-in-aid from the Centre at ₹11,748 crore.

The revenue expenditure for 2024-25 is estimated to be ₹1,27,134 crore.

The outstanding debt has been projected at ₹3,74,091 crore at the end of FY25, up from ₹3,43,626 crore as per 2023-24 revised estimates.

Sports nurseries with initial outlay of ₹50 crore

The government proposes to establish 1,000 sports nurseries for nearly 60,000 sportspersons aged between 6 to 17 years in all districts of Punjab. In the first phase, 250 sports nurseries will be set up with coaching facility and the availability of sports equipment to players for which an initial outlay of ₹50 crore is proposed in FY 2024-25.

To improve employability, the government proposes a budgetary outlay of ₹179 crore in FY 2024-25 to implement schemes for training and skill development. The Punjab Hunar Vikas Yojana will be started to strengthen C-PYTE training centres for which ₹46 crore has been earmarked. C-PYTEs are centres for training and employment of Punjab youth.

₹10,635 crore for law enforcement initiatives

A budgetary outlay of ₹10,635 crore has been provisioned for FY 2024-25 for the department of home affairs, justice and jails to support their law enforcement initiatives.

An outlay of ₹2,695 crore has been earmarked to build better road connectivity.

A multi-engine aircraft and two simulators have been procured for the aviation clubs in Patiala and Amritsar to train aspiring pilots.

A sum of ₹40 crore is proposed in FY 2024-25 for the construction of hostels at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

A provision of ₹40 crore has been made to further research-related and other infrastructure at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, in FY 2024-25.

