Punjab forest scam: High court grants bail to two accused

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has granted bail to two of the accused in the case pertaining to illegal felling of khair trees in Mohali’s periphery.

The HC bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh passed the order, observing that the accused were in custody since July and their complicity would remain debatable on the basis of material collected by the police.

The petitions were from Nitin Bansal, a contractor, and one Binder Singh. They were arrested in July. Former forest ministers Sangat Singh Gilzian and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot are also accused in the case. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the vigilance bureau.

In view of the fact that many other accused have been granted bail and challan have been presented against both the accused, the court allowed their bail pleas.