Punjab: Gang of highway robbers busted in Adampur, 4 held

Jalandhar: A day after unidentified armed assailants looted car from a businessman in Jalandhar's Adampur area, the district police on Wednesday arrested four highway robbers.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the police team has recovered two Maruti Brezza cars and .32 pistol and over dozen live cartridges from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Satnam Singh, Shiva, Rahul and Satinder Singh, all residents of Amritsar district, while two of the gang members Rahul Gill and Ajaypal Singh are still on the run.

On Tuesday morning, the accused robbed a businessman of his Brezza car (PB08DX1122) when he had stopped for refuelling at a petrol station in Adampur.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump. The robbers were seen overpowering the victim and firing multiple shots in the air before fleeing with the car.

Bhullar said before snatching the vehicle from Adampur, the accused travelled in another robbed vehicle of the same brand, hit another vehicle near GT Road and looted its occupants of mobile phones and gold ornaments.

The SSP said during investigation, the accused confessed that they had formed the gang for looting people travelling on the national highways.

“Teams have been formed to arrest other two accused members of the gang. With the arrest of four criminals, the Jalandhar rural police have cracked three cases of robberies at gunpoint that took place in the past one week,” he said.