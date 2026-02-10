Patiala Punjab government halts retrospective recovery of state devp tax from de-addiction centres’ staff

In a relief to contractual employees working under Punjab’s district de-addiction centres and rehabilitation societies, the state government on Monday suspended its earlier decision to recover the state development tax (SDT) retrospectively.

Last week, the health department had issued directions for the recovery of the SDT at the rate of ₹200 per month with retrospective effect. However, following objections raised by employee unions, the health and family welfare department has now directed all civil surgeons that no retrospective deduction shall be made from the salaries or remuneration of staff engaged at drug de-addiction centres and rehabilitation societies.

According to an official communication issued by the directorate of health and family welfare, the department received representations from the union of contractual employees opposing the retrospective recovery. The matter is currently under consideration, and necessary guidance has been sought from the government.

“It has been decided that no retrospective recovery on account of state development tax shall be made from the salaries or remuneration of staff working in drug de-addiction centres and rehabilitation societies till receipt of necessary advice from the government. Accordingly, status quo as existing on date shall be maintained,” the order issued by the director, health services, Punjab, stated.

The department, however, clarified that the deduction of SDT at the rate of ₹200 per month, as provided under the Punjab State Development Tax Act, 2018, will continue on a prospective basis.

The decision comes days after contractual employees expressed strong resentment over the proposed retrospective recovery and warned of protests. The union maintained that employees should not be penalised for the department’s failure to deduct the tax earlier and termed the move an undue financial burden.

Parminder Singh, state president of the De-addiction Employees’ Union, Punjab, said that while the government has halted the retrospective recovery for now, the union is demanding its complete withdrawal. “We are being punished for an administrative lapse of the government,” he said.