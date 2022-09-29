Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab government notifies revised UGC pay scales

Punjab government notifies revised UGC pay scales

Published on Sep 29, 2022 02:58 AM IST

Punjab government issued the notification to give UGC pay scales as per the 7th Central Pay Commission to teachers and equivalent cadres in universities and government colleges in the state

The Punjab cabinet had, on September 9, decided to implement the UGC pay scales, acceding to the long-pending demand of teachers in universities and colleges in the state. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued the notification to give the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales as per the 7th Central Pay Commission to teachers and equivalent cadres in universities and government colleges in the state with effect from January 1, 2016. The notification was issued by the principal secretary, higher education, and languages, Jaspreet Talwar, as per the decision taken by the state cabinet. The state cabinet had, on September 9, decided to implement the UGC pay scales, acceding to the long-pending demand of teachers in universities and colleges in the state.

The formula followed by the 7th Central Pay Commission, according to the notification, is followed in the academic pay structure, moving from the concept of pay band and academic grade pay to that of academic levels and cells. The revised pay scales are applicable to the teachers and equivalent cadres of universities (including Panjab University, Chandigarh), government colleges, government-aided private colleges in Punjab and the directorate of colleges, Punjab, only. However, these pay scales are not applicable in the case of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, Guru Angad Dev University of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, and medical, veterinary science, technical and engineering universities and colleges.

