Punjab government orders disciplinary action against ETT teachers

: The Punjab government on Monday ordered disciplinary action against ETT government teachers for protesting outside the residence of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Barnala, sparking outrage among the teaching community who termed the move as an attack on their democratic right to protest.

The education department directed all district education officers (DEOs), elementary education, to take immediate action against the teachers of their respective districts, failing which they will be held responsible for any kind of negligence.

“Teachers of your district have joined in an ongoing protest taking place outside of the education minister’s house after taking leave for urgent work or homework. While cancelling their leave, a disciplinary action should be taken against them,” the order reads.

The order did not go down well with the teachers who have termed it as an attack on democratic right of protest. They are demanding to get relieved from temporary deputations.

Vikram Dev, president Democratic Teachers’ Front, said, “before the election, AAP had promised to make Punjab ‘Dharna Mukt’. Now instead of resolving issues through dialogue, they have ordered to take disciplinary action on protesting teachers to implement their promise. The government should immediately withdraw its order.”

The teachers said that they were working at schools in other districts located far away from their home districts. Last year, they were transferred to their home districts or schools nearby to their homes. However, they have been relieved and sent to previous stations on temporary deputation. There are over 500 such teachers in Punjab.

“I was working at a school in Taran Taran district. The department had transferred me to my home district. But they had sent us back to the previous stations on temporary deputations, a day after transfer. The department promised us that we will be relieved after a few days. But we are yet to be relieved,” Darshan Singh, a resident of Muktsar, said.

Barnala DEO Sarbjeet Singh Toor said the issue has been resolved and the protesting teachers have ended their protest after meeting the education minister.

The education minister could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.