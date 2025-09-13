‘Cruel joke’: Sukhbir Badal terms Punjab government’s crop damage compensation 'meagre'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday slammed the Punjab government’s announcement of ₹20,000 per acre compensation for crop loss, terming it a “cruel joke on the annadata (farmers).” Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal meeting flood victims during visit to Fazilka, Ferozepur districts.

He demanded a complete loan waiver for flood-hit farmers and labourers, besides adequate support for livestock and damaged houses.

During a visit to flood-affected villages in Fazilka, Ferozepur rural and urban constituencies, Sukhbir Badal interacted with farmers cultivating land close to the zero line.

At Maujam chowki, he assured them he would take up their demand for a protective bundh with the Union ministry of defence to safeguard their fields from recurring floods. He also said the SAD would distribute 30,000 quintals of certified seed, 500 trucks of hay and ration.