Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Cruel joke’: Sukhbir Badal terms Punjab government’s crop damage compensation 'meagre'

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 04:00 am IST

During a visit to flood-affected villages in Fazilka, Ferozepur constituencies, Sukhbir Badal interacted with farmers cultivating land close to the zero line.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday slammed the Punjab government’s announcement of 20,000 per acre compensation for crop loss, terming it a “cruel joke on the annadata (farmers).”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal meeting flood victims during visit to Fazilka, Ferozepur districts.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal meeting flood victims during visit to Fazilka, Ferozepur districts.

He demanded a complete loan waiver for flood-hit farmers and labourers, besides adequate support for livestock and damaged houses.

During a visit to flood-affected villages in Fazilka, Ferozepur rural and urban constituencies, Sukhbir Badal interacted with farmers cultivating land close to the zero line.

At Maujam chowki, he assured them he would take up their demand for a protective bundh with the Union ministry of defence to safeguard their fields from recurring floods. He also said the SAD would distribute 30,000 quintals of certified seed, 500 trucks of hay and ration.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Cruel joke’: Sukhbir Badal terms Punjab government’s crop damage compensation 'meagre'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On