Punjab government yet to act on governor’s objection to PAU V-C’s appointment

The Punjab government hasn’t taken a call on its next step after governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday raised objection on the appointment of Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal.

State government officials say the appointment has been made as per the laid procedure and there is no scope to take a look back, but the government still would take a legal opinion and ponder on the issues raised by the governor.

“As far as we are concerned, the appointment (of the vice- chancellor) was done as per the laid norms and procedure and there is no violation of the act governing the agricultural university,” said a senior officer of the state government on the request of anonymity. He was involved in the selection and appointment process.

But on governor’s objection, the chief minister would take the call, he added.

“A three-member high-powered committee comprising chief secretary, additional chief secretary (development) and director general, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, formed with the approval of governor shortlisted three candidates out of 60 applicants. Later, PAU’s board of governors selected Gosal,” said the officer, adding that as per the past precedence of 50 years, the governor was only referred back in case there’s no consensus on the final selection.

He added that the PAU falls out of the purview of the UGC, so there’s no question of flouting its norms.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann was in Ludhiana on Wednesday for inauguration of a state-of-the-art milk plant, but he desisted from offering any comment on the matter.

“Before appointment (of the vice-chancellor), we have pondered on the procedure followed in the past and we have not deviated from the laid procedure,” said chief secretary VK Janjua.

Speaking on the role of UGC as pointed by the governor, Janjua said PAU has a self-contained act passed in the parliament and all decisions are made according to that.

“Still, since the governor has pointed out, we are also examining the role of UGC, if any, and also taking legal opinion from the advocate general. The final decision will be the at level of the chief minister,” the chief secretary added.