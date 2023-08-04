Major rejig: Punjab government transfers 167 DSP-rank officers

The Punjab government on Thursday transferred 167 DSP-rank police officers, reshuffling the long overdue police brass at district levels. It is learnt that the list of postings of these officials had been discussed at various levels in the government several times but could not be implemented because of lack of consensus at government level.

However, after Hindustan Times raked up the issue, reshuffling has been implemented by Bhagwant Mann-led government.

The fresh postings include the 30 officers who were promoted as DSP from the rank of inspectors and were awaiting postings for the past six months, the situation that has prevailed for the first time.

