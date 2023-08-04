Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Major rejig: Punjab government transfers 167 DSP-rank officers

Major rejig: Punjab government transfers 167 DSP-rank officers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 04, 2023 12:23 AM IST

These transfers were on hold for the past few months owing to lack of consensus at the government level; however, after Hindustan Times raked up the issue, reshuffling has been implemented by Bhagwant Mann-led government

The Punjab government on Thursday transferred 167 DSP-rank police officers, reshuffling the long overdue police brass at district levels.

However, after Hindustan Times raked up the issue, reshuffling has been implemented by Bhagwant Mann-led government.

The fresh postings include the 30 officers who were promoted as DSP from the rank of inspectors and were awaiting postings for the past six months, the situation that has prevailed for the first time.

