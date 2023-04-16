Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhavan Vidyalaya’s new campus inaugurated at New Chandigarh

Bhavan Vidyalaya’s new campus inaugurated at New Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 16, 2023 04:12 AM IST

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the vice-president of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, congratulated the school management for providing quality education to its students

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday inaugurated the new campus of Bhavan Vidyalaya at New Chandigarh (Mullanpur).

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, and RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, interacting with students at the new campus of Bhavan Vidyalaya in New Chandigarh, Mohali, on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, and RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, interacting with students at the new campus of Bhavan Vidyalaya in New Chandigarh, Mohali, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The event commenced with the unveiling of the school’s foundation stone by the governor, thereby marking the beginning of the school’s journey.

Purohit, who is also the vice-president of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, congratulated the school management for providing quality education to its students. He emphasised the role of teachers in nation building and urged the students to practice simple living and high thinking, based on Gandhian ideals.

Also present on the occasion were UT adviser Dharam Pal; Vinay Bublani, special secretary, school education, and director general, school education, Punjab; Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain; RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra; vice-chairman Jagesh Khaitan and honorary secretary Madhukar Malhotra.

Vineeta Arora, director (education)-cum-senior principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, principals and vice-principals of all Bhavan campuses under Chandigarh Kendra, and staff and students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, were also part of the gathering.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chairman director general foundation stone mullanpur nation building punjab quality education school school education staff students teachers + 10 more
chairman director general foundation stone mullanpur nation building punjab quality education school school education staff students teachers + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out