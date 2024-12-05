Punjab governor to walk the talk on drug problem next week

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, 80, will be joining social activist and former information commissioner Khushwant Singh’s walk to unite the state against drugs in Jalandhar district on December 10 and 11. Social activist and former Punjab information commissioner Khushwant Singh addressing a gathering as a part of the Mothers Against Drugs project at Bullowal village in Hoshiarpur district in September. (HT file photo)

Confirming the development, Khushwant Singh said on Tuesday: “The governor will be walking 14.5km over two days next week. He will be joining the People’s Walk Against Drugs at Beas Pind, the native village of centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh, on December 10 before the culmination at the Jung-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur on December 11.”

This is the second time the Chandigarh-based social activist and author is embarking on the walk to address the issue of drug abuse in Punjab through a collective community-driven effort.

Last December, during a 100km walk from New Chandigarh to Khatkar Kalan, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village, he encountered women expressing concern about their children’s future and looking for solutions. This led him to organise the Mothers Against Drugs project at Bullowal village in Hoshiarpur district in September. It empowered mothers to become the first line of defence in protecting their children from falling prey to drug abuse.

“When I learnt about the governor’s initiatives, I sought an appointment about 10 days ago. He told me he wants to help Punjab out of this (drug problem) and graciously accepted my invite to join the walk in Jalandhar district,” says Khushwant.

“Law-enforcement agencies are doing their job. It is we who need to course correct and make this a people’s movement,” he says, adding that this time he will embark on his five-day walk from his native village of Chhauni Kalan in Hoshiarpur district at 10am on December 7.

The Punjab Lit Foundation, a non-profit organisation that he has co-founded, and his People’s Walk Against Drugs initiative will be handing over a football, seven tree saplings and five self-help books to every panchayat he crosses. “These are symbols of all-round health and well-being through sports, knowledge and environment sensitivity. They will be gifted to every village we cross. We will hold meetings in schools en route to empower parents, particularly mothers, and youngsters,” Khushwant added.