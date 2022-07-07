Punjab govt directs depts to use Gurmukhi script on all signboards, nameplates
Chandigarh : To ensure the use of the Punjabi language in all the government offices of the state, the Bhagwant Mann government on Wednesday directed all the heads of the departments to strictly adhere to the directive of using Punjabi as the official language for all department names, signboards and nameplates.
Disclosing this here, AAP’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the initiative has been taken by the chief minister as he firmly believes that promoting mother tongue Punjabi is the primary as well as the moral duty of the government.
The higher education and languages department issued this order as per the Punjab State Language Act-1967 under section 4 and Punjab Official Language (amended) Act-2008, he said in a statement.
According to the order, it has been made mandatory for all government and semi-government institutions, boards, corporations and educational institutes to write all the department names, signboards, road milestones and road names in the Punjabi language in Gurmukhi script.
Kang said that if the need arises to write any other language, it must be written below in a smaller font. To ensure compliance, a letter has been sent a letter to heads of all the state departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, district session judges, secretary of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, registrar of Punjab and Haryana high court, chairmen of boards and corporations and all semi-government organisations by principal secretary, higher education and languages department, Krishan Kumar.
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
Transfer of convenience: HC takes note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with politicians
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh today took a serious note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with some politicians to procure and secure orders of transfer of their convenience. According to the petitioner, a local MLA from Nagrota Bagwan issued a DO Note on March 15, 2022, for the transfer of Tarsem Kumar, a public prosecutor at the “behest” of Shikha Rana.
British-Sikh historian loans collection for Maharaja Duleep Singh exhibition in UK
A British-Sikh historian, author and art collector has loaned Bance's extensive personal collection for a major exhibition on Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last ruler of Punjab who was exiled to Britain during colonial rule. 'Maharajah Duleep Singh: Norfolk's Princely Family' is described as the biggest exhibition ever curated on the son and heir of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and forms part of the 2022 Festival of East Anglia and Punjab.
Dalai Lama turns 87; Tibetans celebrate his birthday
Waiting to go home the exiled Tibetan leader—the global face of the Tibetan struggle against the Chinese occupation of his homeland Tibet, the 14 Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso turned 87 on Wednesday. Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign followers of the Dalai Lama gathered at an event organised by the Central Tibetan Administration, popularly called Tibetan government-in-exile at Tsuglakhang Temple at McLeodganj.
Faridkot DSP arrested for accepting 10-lakh bribe from drugs supplier
The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting ₹10 lakh in bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran. The development came after the Tarn Taran district police arrested drug supplier Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh with 250 grams of opium and ₹1 lakh in cash on Sunday.
