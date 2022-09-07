Punjab govt employees to receive salaries by evening: Finance minister Cheema
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema says the salaries were delayed because the government had recently regularised contractual employees
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema has assured state government employees that their salaries will be deposited by Wednesday evening.
Cheema also said that the state was facing no shortage of money, and that there was a continuous inflow of money to the treasury.
“Everyone will receive salaries in their accounts by today evening. Only the process got delayed, nothing else. There is no shortage of money in Punjab. There is continuous inflow of money in Punjab’s treasury,” state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema told ANI.
On the reason for the salary delay, the minister said it was because the government had recently regularised contractual employees. “The Punjab government made 9,000 contractual employees permanent, due to which the process of paying salaries to state employees was delayed by three to four days. Everyone’s salaries have been released today,” he said, adding that around 18,000 people had been recently recruited by the state government.
The remarks come in the wake of Congress MLA and senior leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira slamming the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government while raising the issue of delayed salaries being provided to government employees.
Taking to Twitter, Khaira had said, “Those propagating Delhi model from rooftops have failed to pay salaries to employees of Punjab for the month of August! This is your pitiable financial plight after being six months in office.”
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order granting maharaja’s daughters the lion’s share
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics