Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt issues notification for increased rate of sugarcane

Punjab govt issues notification for increased rate of sugarcane

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 10:15 PM IST

Punjab agriculture minister said during calander year 2022-23, the FRP and difference between SAP value between Punjab government and private sugar mills is fixed at a 2:1 ratio

Te price of all types of sugarcane was fixed by the central government at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>305 per quintal. (Reuters file photo)
Te price of all types of sugarcane was fixed by the central government at 305 per quintal. (Reuters file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding the increased rate of sugarcane. In a statement issued here, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said during the calander year 2022-23, the Fair and Demonstrative Price (FRP) and the difference between State Agreed Price (SAP) value between Punjab government and private sugar mills is fixed at a 2:1 ratio.

It is worth mentioning that the price of all types of sugarcane was fixed by the central government at 305 per quintal. The government led by the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, increased the price of advanced quality sugarcane at 380 per quintal, medium quality 370 and late quality 365 per quintal.

The agriculture minister further informed that the state government’s share of 50 per quintal will be directly deposited in the accounts of sugarcane farmers and all sugar mills will start crushing sugarcane from November 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out