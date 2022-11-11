Punjab govt issues notification for increased rate of sugarcane

The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding the increased rate of sugarcane. In a statement issued here, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said during the calander year 2022-23, the Fair and Demonstrative Price (FRP) and the difference between State Agreed Price (SAP) value between Punjab government and private sugar mills is fixed at a 2:1 ratio.

It is worth mentioning that the price of all types of sugarcane was fixed by the central government at ₹305 per quintal. The government led by the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, increased the price of advanced quality sugarcane at ₹380 per quintal, medium quality ₹370 and late quality ₹365 per quintal.

The agriculture minister further informed that the state government’s share of ₹50 per quintal will be directly deposited in the accounts of sugarcane farmers and all sugar mills will start crushing sugarcane from November 20.