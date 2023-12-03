close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt misused central grants: BJP’s Chugh

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2023 07:50 AM IST

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday slammed for AAP government in Punjab for allegedly failing to fulfil promises made to the people of the state in its one-and-half-year in power

Chugh also flayed the Bhagwant Mann government for the “tendency to blame previous governments and the Centre for its failures”.

The BJP leader alleged that the Punjab government misused funds received from the central government for development. He said Mann is blaming the Centre for not releasing the state’s share of development funds, but the fact is that the Punjab government has failed to submit utilisation reports for funds already received.

Chugh slammed the state government for its “failure” to address issues such as the SYL water sharing dispute, receding water table, drug menace, and stubble burning. Chugh claimed that the government’s misplaced priorities and governance failure have caused chaos in the state.

