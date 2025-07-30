Punjab govt ramps up flood preparedness with 276 cr projects: Minister

Chandigarh : The Punjab government has completed cleaning of the state’s drainage systems and strengthened embankments to tackle any kind of flood-like situation, said water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal while addressing the media at Punjab Bhawan on Tuesday. The Punjab government has completed cleaning of the state’s drainage systems and strengthened embankments to tackle any kind of flood-like situation, said water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal while addressing the media at Punjab Bhawan on Tuesday.

After reviewing arrangements made by the department to deal with any potential floods, Goyal said the state government has completed 1,220 projects worth ₹276 crore to tackle potential flood situations. These projects include river revetment work, installation of studs, strengthening operations and desilting/cleaning of drains.

He said the state has constructed 600 new check dams, with another 1,104 under construction. Additionally, 3,905 soak pits and 53,400 bamboo saplings have been added to mitigate floods. The government also saved 65% in costs by using departmental machinery for drain cleaning, he added.

The minister said water levels in key dams are within safe limits. While the water level in Bhakra dam is 1618.38 feet, 47 feet below the flood level of 1,680 feet, Pong dam is at 1346.15 feet, 30.78 feet below the flood level of 1,390 feet. Water level in Ranjit Sagar dam is at 1664.72 feet, 54 feet below the flood level of 1731.55 feet, Goyal said.