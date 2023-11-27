close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt’s Tirath Yatra Scheme off to start on Gurpurb

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 27, 2023 02:53 PM IST

Train with first batch of pilgrims leaves for Nanded from Amritsar station in presence of ministers Harbhajan Singh ETO and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

The first batch of pilgrims left Amritsar railway station for Takht Hazoor Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, under the Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra (CM’s pilgrimage) Scheme on the occasion of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 554th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) on Monday.

Pilgrims boarding the train to Nanded at Amritsar railway station under the Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Scheme on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 554th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
The first batch was flagged off by state ministers Harbhajan Singh ETO and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from the campus of Guru Nanak Dev University from where they were taken to the Amritsar station in buses. The pilgrims boarded the train bound for Nanded around noon.

Interacting with the media, the ministers said that the Punjab government will ensure all arrangements, including food and accommodation, to the pilgrims. As many as 234 pilgrims from Amritsar district and 80 from neighbouring Tarn Taran district left for the gurdwara built between 1832 and 1837 by Maharaja Ranjit Singh on the banks of the Godavari river in Nanded, where the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, had died and had been cremated in 1708.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann saw off pilgrims headed for Nanded at Dhuri railway station.

Under the 40-crore scheme, people will be able to visit religious places, including Takht Hazoor Sahib, Takht Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Naina Devi temple, via trains and buses for free.

Monday, November 27, 2023
