Punjab govt should hold SGPC elections, demands group of Sikh bodies
Panthic Talmel Sangathan, a coordination panel of various Sikh bodies, on Wednesday demanded that the authority to hold elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) be given solely to the Punjab government, while alleging politicisation of the apex gurdwara body and accusing the Centre of not holding its elections for over a decade.
Addressing a press conference here, Takht Damdama Sahib former jathedar Giani Kewal Singh, who is the convener of the coordination panel, said: “Sikh concerns are not in the focus in today’s political scenario, thanks to politicisation of the SGPC that is under the control of one political family. To bring reforms in the gurdwara management, the Punjab assembly should pass a new Act to challenge the Union Government’s tricks that damage the Sikh interests.”
The convener said the current House of the gurdwara body was elected in 2011, and since then no elections have been conducted even as a gurdwara election commissioner was appointed recently. “This goes against the interests of Sikhs,” he said, while also demanding amendments to the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 to meet the present political and religious realities.
Advocate Jaswinder Singh, who is the co-convener, said: “Administrative structure of the highest Sikh temporal seat Akal Takht is under the control of the SGPC, which is under the control of one family. A system of sovereign structure should be evolved so that the Akal Takht jathedar addresses the concerns of the entire community.”
The coordination panel also announced to contest the elections by bringing various Sikh organisations together. Among others, the panel includes representative of Akal Purakh Ki Fauj, Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Gian Pargas Trust, Sikh Virsa Foundation, Giani Dit Singh Foundation, Sikh Sewak Society and different Sikh missionary colleges.
HC allows estranged woman to take daughter to Poland
Mumbai The Bombay high court has allowed a Pune resident to take her nine-year-old daughter to Poland in view of the fact that the woman had single-handedly raised the child after she separated from her estranged husband six years ago. The couple got married in 2010 and were blessed with a daughter in 2013. Due to the strained relations with her husband, she had filed for dissolution of the marriage in 2017.
2008 Malegaon blast: HC seeks fortnightly reports of trial to ascertain delay
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the special National Investigation Agency court to conduct trial in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on a day-to-day basis and submit a fortnightly report on the progress of the trial. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit are amongst the others who are being tried in the case.
Bengal police move against Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s brothers
The West Bengal police have initiated fresh probes against two brothers of leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari in connection with alleged irregularities in the functioning of their local municipality before 2021, officials said on Wednesday.
Moose Wala murder: SIT gets four more days to grill two shooters
A Mansa court on Wednesday extended the police remand of four suspects, including two alleged shooters, by four days after the Punjab Police's special investigation team sought more time to interrogate them for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The singer was shot dead by at least six men at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, just 4km from his house in Moosa village, on May 29.
