Punjab govt shuts down BJP’s outreach camps over alleged data breach

Punjab government on Wednesday launched a crackdown on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mega outreach programme named ‘BJP de sewadaar aa gaye ne thuade dwar’ being conducted in rural areas of the state. The camps set up in 39 constituencies to enrol residents in central government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan were shut down by local administration teams, accompanied by police. According to information, the BJP had hired a few professionals, who the BJP claims were party workers with laptops and KYC to enrol state residents into various central schemes.

The Punjab government, in an official statement, said the action follows credible reports that private operators were illegally collecting personal data of local residents.

“The government has received credible reports that certain private operators are illegally collecting personal data of local residents, allegedly on behalf of political parties. Under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), any collection or use of personal data without consent is a punishable offence. The local police have been directed to take strict penal action against those engaged in such unlawful activities, “ the official spokesperson of the government said in a statement.

He further stated that the government has learned that several individuals who shared their personal data were later targeted in scams and banking frauds, including incidents where phone numbers and OTPs were misused to siphon off money.

“The government, therefore, strongly urges the citizens not to share their personal information with unauthorised persons or agencies, as it may be misused at any stage. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and immediately report any such illegal activity to the authorities,” the statement said.

Punjab Police spokesperson, in a separate statement, said that a probe has been ordered.

“The state police have formed several teams to visit the sites where camps were being held, identify those involved, and investigate the matter in accordance with the law. Citizens are advised not to share their Aadhaar cards or other personal details with unauthorised individuals. All government schemes can be accessed directly through online portals or Suvidha Kendras, where identity verification is carried out securely,” the spokesperson added.

Camps were to be expanded to 50 more constituencies

The campaign started on May 20, and a party insider said the BJP had enrolled 1.57 lakh persons in various schemes, as per their eligibility. The camps were to be expanded to 50 constituencies in the next few days, he added, pleading anonymity.

According to the party's advertisement about the camps, people were being enrolled under Awas Yojana (Housing Scheme), Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Ayushman Bharat (Health Insurance Scheme), E-Shram Card, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, Pensions (NSAP) – Widow Pension, Disability Pension, Old Age Pension, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Girl Child Support Programme).

The party maintained a record of those who enrolled in various schemes and also paid the fee for the scheme, ranging from ₹30 to ₹40, from its own kitty.

Mass support for camps scared AAP: BJP

The BJP condemned the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for halting its outreach campaign at 39 locations.

“The Punjab government forcibly stopped this campaign wherein poor and needy people were getting information about the central government’s welfare schemes”, said Anil Sarin, state general secretary of the BJP, while addressing a press conference.

The BJP said it was a novel project to spread information and enrol the needy into various schemes..

“Instead of supporting initiatives that empower the poor, farmers, women, and youth, the state government chose to misuse police force and obstruct these programmes. This act not only denied the people of Punjab access to valuable information and guidance but also exposed the anti-development mindset of the Mann government,” Sarin added.

It’s learnt that Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma spoke to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and chief secretary KAP Sinha to register his protest.

Taking to X, Sharma, in a post, said the AAP government of Punjab has failed to deliver the central government’s public welfare schemes to Punjabis.

“In order to hide its own failure, incompetence, and inefficiency, and out of fear of Modi’s growing popularity in Punjab, the AAP government misused the police to stop this campaign at 39 locations in Punjab. I strongly condemn this undemocratic and anti-people action of the Punjab government,” said Sharma.

He said that on Thursday, a party delegation will meet the Punjab governor over the issue.