Punjab govt to consider banning Kangana’s film if needed: Hayer

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said the Punjab government would consider banning the release of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Emergency’ if any attempt has been made to hurt the sentiments of Punjabis. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (HT File)

Hayer said the state government appreciates the sentiments of Punjabis. “If the film contains scenes that hurt the sentiments of any community, the government will definitely consider banning its release in the state,” he said in response to a query during a press conference here on the 3rd Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan tournament being held in Sangrur. He also said that neither he nor anyone else had seen the film so far.

The film’s trailer had led to an uproar in Punjab with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and several Sikh organisations objecting to the way it portrayed Sikhs. They have demanded a ban on the film in the state. SGPC has also sent a legal notice to the makers of the film for allegedly misrepresenting the Sikh community. The film is slated for release on September 6.

Speaking on the sports meet, Hayer said three new sports — cycling, baseball and taekwondo, have been introduced this year, along with the inclusion of para-athletics, para-powerlifting and para-badminton events for the first time. “The event is expanding each year. There were eight age categories earlier, but this time, the 70+ age group has also been added. Cash prizes, previously awarded only to age groups up to 40, will now also be given to winners in the 40-50, 50-60, 60-70, and 70+ age categories,” he added. Medal winners up to the age of 40 will receive a total cash prize of approximately ₹9 crore, while 1,221 medal winners in the above-40 categories will share ₹90 lakh in cash prizes.

The Sangrur MP also said that Punjab is set to become the first state in the country to establish a sports medicine cadre. He said that no other state has a dedicated sports medicine cadre and they typically hire people on contract basis or lack such facilities altogether.

Plea in Chandigarh court

A plea has been filed in the Chandigarh district court against Kangana, screenwriter Ritesh Shah and Zoo Studio, seeking directions to UT’s SSP and SHO (Sector 36) to register an FIR. The petitioner stated ‘Emergency’ movie tried to tarnish Sikhs’ image.The case will be heard on September 17.