Punjab govt to inaugurate 12 more public mining sites on Feb 28

The Punjab government will inaugurate 12 more public mining sites in five districts of the state on February 28, which will take the number of quarries in the state to 72.

Punjab mining and geology minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra will dedicate 12 new public mining sites in five districts – Ferozepur, Nawanshahr, Amritsar, Moga and Jalandhar on February 28, as per an official spokesperson.

At present, 60 public mining sites are operational in different districts. Collectively, 15.90 lakh metric tonnes of sand has been extracted at ₹5.50 per cubic feet by the general public till date. “The motive of this ambitious initiative of the Bhagwant Singh Mann government is to provide sand to the public at cheaper rates,” said Jauramajra.

“The sites will permit the public to excavate and sell the sand on their own, which will increase the supply of sand in the market, which will bring down the market rate of sand,” he said.