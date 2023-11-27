Punjab govt to launch scheme for pilgrims today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab will launch the ‘Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra’ scheme on Monday on the occasion of Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab will launch the ‘Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra’ scheme on Monday on the occasion of Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Chandigarh, AAP Punjab spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera said the state cabinet gave its approval to this scheme on November 6.

“The scheme will be underway from November 27 to February 29. For 13 weeks, devotees will be able to able to visit Hazur Sahib Nanded, Patna Sahib, Varanasi, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Mata Naina Devi Temple and other destinations for free on the facilities provided by the state government,” he said.

Sanghera said the Mann government will arrange trains and AC buses for travel, three-star rooms for accommodation and medical facilities. He said all these facilities will be available free to approximately 53,850 devotees for 95 days at a total budgetary allocation of ₹40 crore.

The state government has constituted a ministerial committee, comprising Aman Kumar Arora, Laljit Singh Bhullar and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, to ensure smooth execution of this scheme.