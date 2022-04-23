Punjab govt transfers 2 IAS, one PCS officers
Chandigarh
The Punjab government transferred two IAS and a PCS officer on Friday, giving additional charge of special secretary, defence services welfare and director hospitality, to director information and public relations, Sumeet Jarangal.
According to the orders, Apneet Riyait has been posted as special secretary, co-ordination, against a vacant post, whereas Amandeep Bansal, additional secretary, home affairs and justice, has been transferred as additional secretary, personnel, against the vacant post. He will also hold the additional charge of secretary, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, relieving Kamal Kumar, a PCS officer, of the additional charge.
Jagjit Singh, a PCS officer, has been posted as joint secretary, general administration department, against a vacant post, the orders said.
Three PPS officers appointed SSPs
The Punjab government also appointed three new senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in the state. A spokesperson of the Punjab government said that Arun Saini has been appointed as SSP, Pathankot, whereas Swarandeep Singh has been appointed as SSP, Amritsar Rural, and Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu as SSP, Kapurthala. All the newly appointed SSPs are PPS officers.
-
Women’s T20 League: Punjab eves notch another win over Saurashtra
Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Saurashtra in a match played during the ongoing Women's T20 League in Ranchi on Friday. Saurashtra scored 107 runs for the loss of their eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Jayu Jadeja made 35 runs off 43 balls and N Chavda made 22 runs off 25 balls for Saurashtra. For Punjab, spinner Neelam Bisht (3/20), Komalpreet Kour (2/10) and Jashan (1/10) were the main wicket-takers.
-
14 school buses challaned in Kharar for violating norms
Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Avikesh Gupta on Friday challaned 14 school buses for for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy. Adviser launches construction work for bus shelters Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal ceremonially launched the construction work of 209 bus shelters that are set to come up across the city in the next one year. The shelters will be user friendly and designed with provisions for the differently abled.
-
Rape case: Declared PO, ex-MLA Bains booked for non-appearance
Ludhiana : Ten days after a Ludhiana court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in a rape case, police of Friday booked former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains for non-appearance. The former MLA, his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains, Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kamar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur have been booked under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Chandigarh: Two more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
In more trouble for the GBP Group, its promoters have been booked for cheating two customers. Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others from the realty firm have been booked on the complaint of Ramesh Kumar and others from Mohali, and Jaidev Singh and others from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. FIRs on both complaints have been registered at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh.
-
HT Readers’ Take | Act before you are left high & dry
Defaulters should face temporary disconnection of water supply Any water wastage is criminal. Any laxity to check wastage of the precious commodity calls for strict action. Harkanwar Kaur, Chandigarh Challans are like water off duck's back Despite the fact that water is scarce and a necessity for survival, people have not learnt to conserve it or use it judiciously. Long-term behavioural changes are required. The administration must look at ways to recycle and reuse water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics