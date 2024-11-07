Menu Explore
Punjab guv calls for strong steps to curb effluent discharge into rivers

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 07, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Kataria also emphasised the potential of Harike Pattan’s scenic beauty and suggested that the area could be promoted as an international tourism destination

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called for strict measures to prevent discharge of industrial wastewater into rivers and encouraged to elevate the Harike wetland as a global tourism destination.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Harike Pattan on Wednesday. (HT File)
During his visit to the confluence of Sutlej and Beas rivers at Harike Pattan on Wednesday, the governor asked the authorities to take stringent actions against the discharge of industrial wastewater into the rivers, adding that only clean, natural water should flow into the rivers to preserve water quality, safeguard aquatic life, and safeguard the habitat of migratory birds that rely on the river ecosystems.

In addition to environmental concerns, Kataria also emphasised the potential of Harike Pattan’s scenic beauty and suggested that the area could be promoted as an international tourism destination.

The governor advocated for upgrading infrastructure and facilities to enhance the experience of visitors which would further boost the region’s appeal, particularly among nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers.

He also encouraged efforts to increase the annual influx of migratory birds to the area.

The governor toured the forest department’s museum, commending the exhibits and photographs showcasing the region’s natural heritage.

