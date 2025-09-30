Punjab: Half of principal posts vacant, promotions stalled, says teachers’ union

Punjab’s government schools are battling a severe staff shortage, with nearly half of the crucial posts lying vacant, the Government Teachers’ Union has said. According to data collected by the union, 50% of principal posts, 46% of block primary education officer (BPEO) seats and 33% of headmaster positions across the state remain unfilled, leaving the education system in disarray. According to data collected by the Government Teachers’ Union, 50% of principal posts, 46% of block primary education officer seats and 33% of headmaster positions across the state remain unfilled.

The union said the district-wise figures show a grim picture. In Mansa, 82% of principal posts are vacant, while Barnala has 77%, Kapurthala 73%, and both Faridkot and Tarn Taran report 71% vacancies. The situation for head teachers is no better. Tarn Taran leads with 81% posts vacant, Nawanshahr follows with 62%, and more than half the positions in Barnala, Ludhiana and Kapurthala are lying empty. The report notes that only Fazilka and Muktsar have no vacancies in head teacher posts, while Pathankot, Mohali and Faridkot are relatively better off compared to other districts, the union mentioned.

Yet, not a single district in Punjab has schools with all principal posts filled. Mohali fares the best with only one vacant position, but other districts struggle with dozens of unfilled posts, some districts even crossing the 80% mark. The shortage of BPEOs is equally worrying. In Rupnagar, out of 10 sanctioned posts, only one is occupied while nine remain vacant. Hoshiarpur too faces a similar crisis, with just three of 21 posts filled. However, districts like Fazilka, Ferozepur, Barnala and Tarn Taran have managed to fill all BPEO positions.

District president Jagjit Singh Mann said, “The numbers haven’t changed for the past two to three years as promotions are being stalled. No one is paying attention to the void in the education system created by leaving such crucial positions vacant.” They added that the burden often falls on one principal who is forced to take charge of multiple schools, reducing efficiency and weakening both administration and academic standards.

When asked, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said, “We recently had a meeting with the school education secretary where it was discussed that such crucial positions would be filled on a priority basis”.