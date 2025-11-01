Punjab: Harassment of rape victim’s mother: Fix responsibility over delay in FIR against Phillaur SHO, says rights panel

The Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission has issued stringent directions to the Jalandhar rural police to fix responsibility of those involved in delaying the FIR against sub-inspector Bhushan Kumar, the suspended Phillaur station house officer (SHO) in a case related to alleged inappropriate behaviour and making sexual advances towards the mother of a minor rape victim. The Jalandhar rural police has already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. (HT File)

Commission chairperson Kanwardeep Singh visited Jalandhar’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) office and held a meeting with senior officials. He also met the victim’s family members to know further details of the case.

“We have been monitoring the investigation so that the responsibility could be fixed. There was a delay in registration of the FIR in both cases — one related to the minor’s rape and the other involving the (absconding) SHO whose video and audio clips went viral,” he said.

He also raised questions over the delay in arresting the accused SHO, Bhushan Kumar. “We have also sought a reply from the SSP and other senior officers for systematic delay in the arrest of the SHO. We have been told that the arrest warrants were already issued against the suspended officer,” he said.

Bhushan Kumar was booked under Section 74(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), Section 67(d) of the Punjab Police Act (sexual harassment in the course of duty) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Phillaur police station.

The Jalandhar rural police has already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. Kumar was earlier transferred and suspended after some audio and video clips surfaced on social media, purportedly showing him making inappropriate advances towards the rape victim’s mother and another woman. In one of the clips, he was allegedly pressuring the victim’s mother to meet him alone. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the audio clips.

The controversy stems from an incident reported on October 5 when the family of a 14-year-old girl approached the Phillaur police to register a case against an 18-year-old neighbour for “sexually assaulting the minor” on the intervening night of August 23 and 24.

According to the complaint, the family alleged that the SHO refused to file the FIR and discouraged the medical examination, insisting that “no sexual assault had occurred”. The case was formally registered only after local social activists intervened and brought the matter to the attention of senior police officials.