Punjab & Haryana high court dismisses pleas against HCS (judicial) preliminary exam

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed pleas challenging Haryana Civil Service (HCS, judicial)-2023-24 preliminary exam conducted by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). (Shutterstock)

The advertisement was put out on January 1, 2024, for 174 posts of civil judge (junior division) and the result was declared on April 9.

As many as 32,058 applications were received and 21,085 took the exam on March 3. The provisional answer key was released on March 6 and objections were to be submitted by March 10.

The 30-odd petitions in high court cited anomalies in provisional/ final answer key. It was stated that recommendations of the expert panel are flawed and have been incorrectly accepted by the selection committee. The committee did not invite cross objections to the changes made after objections were received, it was submitted.

The court said that after examining recommendations of the expert panel, it did not find any glaring mistake or discrepancy that indicate that the recommendations are “palpably incorrect, which calls for interference”.

The process of examination has been applied uniformly to all candidates and the exam was to shortlist candidates for taking the main examination. “...there is no rule, regulation or any term and condition in the advertisement which permits revaluation of the answer sheets or submissions of objections/cross objections”, it said dismissing the plea.

The court also took note of the fact that there is no allegation of malafide against the expert panel or the selection committee. Counsels were unable to point out any illegality, irregularity or infirmity in the process and procedure in the selection process lending any prejudice to the petitioners, it further recorded.