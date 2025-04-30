Punjab, Haryana lock horns yet again over Bhakra waters

A fresh round of inter-state tensions over water has erupted between Punjab and Haryana, with Punjab capping the Bhakra water supply to Haryana at 4,000 cusecs. The reduced water supply would affect Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts of Haryana. (HT File)

A technical committee of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which comprises of chief engineers of all the partner states, had on April 23 decided that 8,500 cusecs of water be provided for seven days to Haryana. “Of the 8,500 cusecs, Haryana would have got 7,000 cusecs while 1,000 cusecs would have gone to Delhi and 500 cusecs to Rajasthan,” said an official familiar with the development.

Haryana officials said the matter of reduction of water allocation was taken up during a meeting of the BBMB on April 28 where Punjab officials flatly refused to increase the water allocation to Haryana. The reduced water supply would affect Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts of Haryana.

Punjab principal secretary, water resources, Krishan Kumar during the board meeting objected to the supply of 8,500 cusecs of water from the BBMB system to Haryana on a plea that it has already consumed 3.091 million acre feet (MAF) more water than its legitimate share in the current cycle.

Massive release would mean flow of water to Pak: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in an April 27 communication to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann said if timely release was not made from dams, massive water releases will have to be made by the BBMB in the eastern rivers of Indus system during rainy seasons as a compulsion. “This would mean flow of water to Pakistan, which given the suspension of Indus Water Treaty by India, must not be allowed to happen,’’ Saini wrote.

In a letter, Saini said the Punjab chief minister may recall having assured him (Saini) that Punjab authorities would ensure implementation of April 23 decision of the BBMBs technical committee to give 8,500 cusecs water at Haryana contact points by April 27. Saini was making a reference of the telephonic conversation with Mann on April 26.

“However, Punjab water resources department has still not placed the indent with the BBMB as per the said decision till 2pm. Unfortunately, the phone calls being made by Haryana officers to your senior officers, including principal secretary, water resources, are also going unanswered. We are already reeling under shortage of water supply. The drinking water crisis is erupting fast in many places. The release at Haryana contact points have always been in excess of 9,500 cusecs in the past during May and June. This helps us to tide over the summer period when the flow in the Yamuna is low,” Saini said in the letter.

Not a drop to share with Haryana: Mann

In a video message of April 29, Mann said the state does not have excess water. “We do not have a drop of water to share with Haryana. Punjab needs water for paddy sowing. Punjab has to provide 185 lakh metric tonne paddy to the nation. Water level in Ranjit Sagar dam is lower by 39 feet as compared to corresponding period last year, while the level is lower by 24 feet in Pong Dam. The BJP is playing a dirty game by trying to put pressure on Punjab through BBMB to provide extra water to Haryana. We will not succumb,” Mann said.

The fact is that Haryana has already exhausted its water quota in March this year, Mann said, adding: “The allocation is as per the agreements executed by Punjab with Haryana, Rajasthan for an annual cycle from May 21 to May 21 every year. We are giving 4,000 cusecs to Haryana on humanitarian grounds for drinking purposes.”

The Punjab CM said water the water stopped from going to Pakistan by suspending the Indus Water treaty should be given to them. “Even if this water has to be allocated to Haryana, it will have to be channelled through Punjab. So, divert that water to Punjab. Once Punjab dams get filled, the surplus water can be given to Haryana,” Mann said.

The Haryana CM later dismissed Punjab’s claim that Haryana had exhausted its water share in March. “Haryana has not yet received its full share. If BBMB were to provide the remaining water as per Haryana’s demand, it would amount to just 0.0001% of the water stored in Bhakra Dam, a figure so small it would have no impact on reserves,” Saini said.

Haryana officials said that allocation of 8,500 cusecs fixed by the BBMB technical committee would have enabled the state to get its water works filled with adequate water and lend some comfort during the hot weather.

Punjab on the other hand has sought 8,000 cusecs of water from BBMB to fulfil its requirements in the peak summer season and for cotton sowing which has started in south-west Punjab. During the current annual cycle, Punjab got 5.512 MAF allocated while Haryana got 2.987 MAF and Rajasthan 3.398 MAF.