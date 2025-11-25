Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab has inalienable right over Chandigarh, says Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 06:42 am IST

Sukhbir’s remarks came days after a bulletin of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha listed a bill that proposes to bring Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the President to make regulations for the Union territory and legislate directly.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said Punjab has an inalienable right over Chandigarh and that his party will not tolerate any attempt to “snatch” it from the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

In a statement issued after the party’s core committee meeting here, he also demanded that Chandigarh be transferred to Punjab.

“The latest move by the Centre to end Punjab’s right to Chandigarh by making it a regular Union territory, attempts to end the democratic set-up in the Panjab University and take it under central control, besides diluting Punjab’s control over the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) were also injustices being meted out to Punjab,” Sukhbir said.

Sukhbir’s remarks came days after a bulletin of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha listed a bill that proposes to bring Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the President to make regulations for the Union territory and legislate directly.

Political parties of Punjab, including the ruling AAP, the Congress and the SAD, have targeted the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of attempting to “snatch” Chandigarh from Punjab.

A resolution passed at a special meeting of the core committee at the party headquarters here said,” Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib made the supreme and unparalleled sacrifice to stop governmental interference in and repression against the religious beliefs, practices and affairs of other religions. It’s a great irony that the governments at the centre and in Maharashtra, Bihar and Haryana have been carrying out the same sin of religious interference and repression against which the great Guru sacrificed his life.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab has inalienable right over Chandigarh, says Sukhbir
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On