Punjab has secured 70,000 cr investment so far, says CM Bhagwant Mann at Sarkar-Vyapaar Milni

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held a ‘Sarkar Vyapaar Milni’ at Mukerian to resolve the issues being faced by the trading community of the state. CM Bhagwant Mann during an event in Mukerian (Photo: X)

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the initiative was aimed at giving a fillip to state’s economic development by empowering its traders and industrialists. He claimed that due to the government’s efforts, investment worth ₹70,000 crore was being made in the state by leading companies. The improved law and order situation had attracted the investors to expand their base in Punjab, he claimed.

The CM urged the traders to become a partner in the ongoing revolution to usher in a new era of economic prosperity for the state. Mann said the state government has already prepared a blueprint for upgrading the infrastructure in the focal points and special economic zones besides ensuring security in the industrial areas by setting up special police posts.

He said Punjab was the first state to introduce green stamp papers to facilitate the entrepreneurs for setting up their units with ease.

The chief minister also announced that the state government would soon set up an industry advisory commission, with members from various sectors and industry.

He said due to government’s measures, 90% households of the state were getting free power and in coming times, cheap power would be provided to the industry and trade sector as well. He announced that traders with turnover of ₹2 crore would now be eligible for health insurance cover.

He announced to equip the Mukerian civil hospital with modern facilities, including a trauma centre. He promised to raise the issue of upgrading BBMB hospital in Talwara with the authorities to ensure quality treatment to people.

On the occasion, chief secretary Anurag Verma revealed that the state government had launched e-mail ID punjabconsultation@gmail.com and helpline number 8194891948, where the traders could flag their issues.

Mann dedicates Guru Ravidas memorial at Khuralgarh

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Guru Ravidas’ 648th birth anniversary, Mann dedicated Guru Ravidas’ memorial Minar-e-Begampura at Khuralgarh Sahib to the people of Punjab. Addressing a state-level function, he said the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas would continue to teach humanity to the coming generations. The CM said it was with the blessing of Guru Ravidas that his government was formed in the state. He revealed that the memorial had come up at a cost of nearly ₹143 crore and it would go a long way in perpetuating the philosophy of the Guru. He announced that the state government would celebrate Guru Ravidass’ 650th parkash utsav on a grand scale and its planning had already started. For the event, the entire area of Khuralgarh would be developed in consultation with the devotees, he added.

