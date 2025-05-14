Menu Explore
Punjab: HC tells Punjab Police not to ‘harass’ Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 14, 2025 10:14 AM IST

The direction was issued by justice Tribhuvan Dahiya after Bajwa’s counsel, senior advocate APS Deol, told the court that the police were demanding irrelevant details, including information on phones and SIM cards used over the past two year

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Punjab Police not to unnecessarily harass Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa during the investigation of an FIR registered against him over his controversial “50 bombs have reached the state” remark.

Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)
Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)

The direction was issued by justice Tribhuvan Dahiya after Bajwa’s counsel, senior advocate APS Deol, told the court that the police were demanding irrelevant details, including information on phones and SIM cards used over the past two years. Deol argued that such data was unrelated to the ongoing investigation.

The state, however, maintained that the information was essential to the case.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on May 22 and said that the investigation should follow proper legal procedure.

Bajwa is seeking quashing of the FIR filed in Mohali on April 13 under charges of spreading misleading information intended to disturb public peace. He allegedly failed to provide evidence for his claim about the presence of 50 grenades in Punjab.

