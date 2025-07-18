Punjab: Health dept orders docs to submit medico-legal reports within 2 days

To streamline the process of medico-legal investigations and reduce patient harassment, the Punjab health department has mandated that doctors submit medico-legal reports (MLRs), including X-rays, CT scans and other test results, to investigating officers (IOs) within two days of preparation. The new directive also stipulates that failure to comply with this order will lead to disciplinary action and potential legal consequences for the concerned doctors. The order, issued by the Punjab health secretary to all heads of government medical institutions, comes in the wake of a Punjab and Haryana high court ruling dated July 7, 2025, which criticised the delays in the release of MLR-related medical reports and the consequent harassment faced by affected persons. (HT File)

The order, issued by the Punjab health secretary to all heads of government medical institutions, comes in the wake of a Punjab and Haryana high court ruling dated July 7, 2025, which criticised the delays in the release of MLR-related medical reports and the consequent harassment faced by affected persons.

The high court had observed: “All doctors posted in government hospitals and medical colleges in Punjab must hand over X-ray, CT scan and other reports to the investigating officer against a receipt, within two days of preparing the report. Failure to do so will empower the investigating officer to initiate legal action for non-cooperation in the investigation.”

The court’s remarks were prompted by repeated complaints of undue delays, which not only hamper the pace of criminal investigations but also cause unnecessary distress to patients, particularly those involved in medico-legal cases.

One such incident occurred recently at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where a patient from Samana town reportedly waited for nearly a week to receive a CT scan report critical to a criminal case investigation.

Medical professionals acknowledge the issue but cite infrastructural limitations. Dr Mehtab Bal, a member of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), said: “There is an overwhelming patient load and a shortage of manpower and equipment. Emergency and life-saving cases are naturally prioritised. Moreover, smaller centers lack CT and MRI facilities, which results in excessive referrals to tertiary hospitals like Rajindra.”

Docs’ body to challenge HC order

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), representing government doctors, has opposed the court’s directive and the subsequent administrative order, announcing plans to challenge the judgment legally.

Dr Akhil Sarin, state president of the PCMSA, said: “Our executive body has unanimously decided to challenge the order in the high court. A 10-member committee has been formed for this purpose. At the same time, we demand the recruitment of more computer operators and an upgrade in medico-legal data software to ensure timely documentation and compliance.”