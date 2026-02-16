Punjab health dept to take action against govt doctors not prescribing generic medicines

Punjab health department has directed the government doctors to prescribe generic medicines across public healthcare institutions. Department warned the government doctors of disciplinary action if they don’t prescribe the generics. In a letter addressed to all the heads of health institutions, issued by Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) earlier this week, the health department said that doctors would attract administrative action if they deviate from the instructions to prescribe generic medicines to the patients.

The health department has directed the doctors not to prescribe medicines by brand names under any circumstances.

In a letter addressed to all the heads of health institutions, issued by Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) earlier this week, the health department said that doctors would attract administrative action if they deviate from the instructions to prescribe generic medicines to the patients.

“All prescriptions issued by government doctors shall clearly mention only the generic name of the medicine, written in capital letters and legibly. Brand names of medicines shall not be mentioned under any circumstances. Doctors shall ensure that prescribed medicines are available under government supply, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, or other approved generic medicine outlets,” reads the letter issued by PSHC.

Health officials said that generic medicines contain the same salts and meet the same safety and efficacy standards as branded drugs, and were available at a fraction of the cost. Health officials further added that the move was expected to bring down out-of-pocket expenditure for patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections who depend heavily on public health services.

Welcoming the move, Punjab State Medical Services Association (PCSMA) president Dr Akhil Sarin said, “The move seems to be primarily aimed at reducing the out-of-pocket expenditure of the underserved patients. The cadre is already on it and drugs are being prescribed from the ones available in the public healthcare setups itself. The government should continue its endeavours to ensure streamlined supply of drugs through its warehouses coupled with adequate budget for purchase of those drugs/consumables that are not available in the warehouses, so that the instructions can be duly implemented.”

A senior official of Punjab health department, requesting anonymity, said, “To ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines at government health facilities, the Punjab government has strengthened its procurement and monitoring mechanisms. Under revised SOPs, hospitals have been directed to proactively assess consumption trends, maintain optimal stock levels and place timely indents to avoid shortages. In cases where state supplies face delays, hospital in-charges have been empowered to undertake interim local procurement for short durations, ensuring patient care is not disrupted.”

The move is being seen as aiming to end the nexus between hospital doctors and medical representatives (MR) of medicine brands. Some of the doctors fleece poor patients by prescribing brand names instead of writing generic medicines. There are enough instances of doctors prescribing brand names of medicines despite the availability of similar medicines in generics inside hospital’s pharmacy. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh himself has repeatedly expressed frustration over the nexus. Lately, during a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital in Patiala, he found that doctors were prescribing brand names of medicines.

“We have been taking action as and when we receive such complaints against the doctors. Medical superintendents and senior medical officers must strictly comply with these instructions and conduct periodic prescription checks. Any deviation from these instructions will be viewed seriously and may attract administrative action as per applicable rules,” said another senior official of Punjab health department pleading anonymity.