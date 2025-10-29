Punjab health director gets one-year extension

The Punjab government on Monday evening granted a one-year extension in service to the director health services, Dr Hitinder Kaur, who was scheduled to retire on October 31, 2025.

The formal extension order was issued by the department of health and family welfare on Monday evening.

Dr Kaur will now continue in office till October 31, 2026, with the order citing the “need for experienced leadership in government health institutions” as the primary reason for granting extension.

The extension has been granted under Rule 3.26(b) of the Punjab Civil Services Rules. As per the notification, the officer will not receive any additional increments or promotional benefits during the extended period, and the government retains the right to withdraw the extension if any complaint or misconduct surfaces.

Notably, Kaur has been at the helm of affairs as director health services for the past 1.5 years.

According to senior officials, the last time an extension was given at the director health level was way back in 2016, when Dr HS Bali was granted two consecutive extensions during the SAD–BJP government. However, his tenure ended abruptly when the Congress government came to power, leading to his immediate removal.

“Before Dr Bali, there was hardly any precedent of a director health services receiving extensions,” a senior health department functionary recalled.

The Punjab civil medical services (PCMS) association has also not formally commented on the extension.

Several senior officers, who were seen as prospective successors, are said to be dismayed by the government’s decision. However, a section within the PCMS has openly backed Dr Kaur.

“As director health services, Dr Hitinder Kaur has supported our demands and helped resolve issues with the government. We have therefore decided not to oppose her extension,” an office bearer of the PCMS association said.

Despite repeated attempts, health minister Dr Balbir Singh could not be reached for comment.