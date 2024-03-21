Punjab health secy issued notice over Sidhu Moose Wala mother’s IVF row

Amid a row related to the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur, the Punjab government has issued a show-cause notice to principal secretary, health, Ajoy Sharma for acting on the Centre’s request for a report in the matter without bringing it to the notice of the chief minister and the health minister. Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents had welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after he was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district. The government action follows Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh’s allegations on Tuesday that the state government was harassing him over the birth of his second son. (Balkaur Singh’s Facebook page)

The 1999-batch IAS officer has been asked by the state government to show cause why action should not be initiated against him for proceeding in the matter without taking orders from chief minister Bhagwant Mann and health minister Dr Balbir Singh.

“The ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India, sought a report from you regarding IVF treatment of Charan Kaur (Sidhu Moosewala’s mother). In light of the provisions of rules of business, 1992, and given the significance of the issue involved, you were required to bring it to the notice of your minister-in-charge and chief minister and take their orders regarding further course of action,” according to the show-cause notice issued by the special secretary, personnel.

The notice said the officer proceeded to act in the matter without bringing the matter to the notice of the minister and chief minister and without taking any orders from them. “This is a serious lapse on your part. Hence, you are asked to show cause within two weeks as to why proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, should not be initiated against you,” reads the notice dated March 20.

The government action follows late Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh’s allegations on Tuesday that the state government was harassing him over the birth of his second son recently. His statement triggered a row with the opposition parties targeting the chief minister and state Aam Aadmi Party government for “harassing” the late singer’s family.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh, while interacting with mediapersons on Wednesday, clarified that the Punjab government was in no way harassing the family and the letter regarding the regarding IVF treatment received from the Centre. The AAP’s Punjab unit also posted on X, “The BJP-ruled central government has sought a report from the Govt of Punjab regarding IVF treatment of Charan Singh (late Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother). CM Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it’s the central govt that has asked for the documents. Urge the people to have a look at the facts and not to believe in any rumours (sic).”

The Union health ministry had sought a report from the Punjab government on March 14 regarding the IVF treatment of Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother, raising concern over her age. It quoted a Hindustan Times report which cited that Charan Kaur had undergone IVF treatment at the age of 58 and was successful in conceiving a baby. On March 17, the elderly couple welcomed a baby boy, almost 22 months after Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Punjab.

“Under Section 21(g) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years. Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and submit a report to this department of the action taken in this case as per the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021,” the communication said.

There is no clarity yet on whether Charan Kaur underwent the IVF procedure in India or abroad.