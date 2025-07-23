Punjab: Heavy rain swamps multiple areas in Jalandhar; life comes to a halt

A heavy spell of rain on Tuesday brought Jalandhar to a standstill as major city roads turned into streams, exposing the chronic problem of poor drainage and lack of preparedness by the municipal authorities. With water levels reaching up to three feet in many areas, traffic was paralysed, shops were forced to shut, and frustrated residents were left wading through yet another episode of civic failure. Mayor Vaneet Dhir, along with Jalandhar municipal corporation commissioner Gautam Jain, visited several affected areas in Jalandhar to oversee relief efforts. (HT)

Torrential rains inundated both market and residential areas across the city, severely disrupting daily life. The worst-hit zones included 120 Feet Road, Central Town, Master Tara Singh Nagar, Urban Estate, Danishmandi, Sodal Road, Preet Nagar Road, Ladowali Road, Basti Adda Road, Domoria Bridge, Basti Sheikh, New Railway Road and Phagwara Gate.

Even homes in outer residential colonies weren’t spared, as rainwater entered houses, forcing residents to battle with waterlogged streets and interiors.

Balbir Singh, a shopkeeper on Railway Road, said, “Every time it rains, knee-deep water accumulates here. We are forced to close our shops. Our businesses take a direct hit and authorities do little to improve the situation.”

Pradeep Kumar, a local resident, stated, “Residents live in fear during the monsoon. We have to make arrangements in advance to prevent water from flooding our homes.”

“We have deployed water-pumping machines in key locations to clear the roads. Talks are underway with a Chandigarh-based company to implement permanent solutions, including rainwater harvesting systems and an upgraded stormwater drainage network.” the mayor said.