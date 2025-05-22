Punjab: High court grants bail to drug racket kingpin Jagdish Bhola

Chandigarh : The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to sacked Punjab Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagdish Bhola, a kingpin of drug racket busted in 2013. The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to sacked Punjab Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagdish Bhola, a kingpin of drug racket busted in 2013.

“He has been granted bail due to long period of incarceration and unlikelihood of disposal of appeals he has filed against the conviction orders by the different trial courts,” senior advocate Vikram Choudhri, who appeared for Bhola in the high court, said after the hearing on Wednesday. He said with this order, Bhola would come out of the jail. A detailed order is awaited.

Bhola, an alleged kingpin of the ₹6,000-crore drug racket is convicted in two cases while some more criminal cases are pending against him. He is behind bars since 2013. His last conviction was in July 2024, when a Mohali court had convicted and sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in a drugs-linked money-laundering case.

An enforcement directorate (ED) case was also an offshoot of a drug case, in which probe was launched immediately after the racket was busted in 2013. Appeals against all the cases are pending before the high court.