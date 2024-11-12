Menu Explore
Punjab: Hoshiarpur man held for raping minor

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Nov 12, 2024 07:02 AM IST

The victim had been experiencing abdominal pain, prompting her parents to get her medically examined during which it was found that the 14-year-old was pregnant, say police.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in a village here, police said on Monday. The victim had been experiencing abdominal pain, prompting her parents to get her medically examined during which it was found that the 14-year-old was pregnant, they said.

Mahilpur station house officer (sub-inspector) Raman Kumar says the 40-year-old accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.
Mahilpur station house officer (sub-inspector) Raman Kumar says the 40-year-old accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the girl informed her parents that she had been assaulted by a man from their village. Mahilpur station house officer (sub-inspector) Raman Kumar said the accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigations are underway, he added.

