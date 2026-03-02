Punjab: Hospital’s negligence behind actor Ghuman’s death, says medical board

The medical board, constituted for investigating the death of film actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman (41) last year, has found negligence on the part of an Amritsar-based private hospital. On October 9 last year, Ghuman passed away as he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest after undergoing a surgical procedure following a shoulder injury. Deceased film actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman

On February 26, the report was forwarded to the Amritsar police commissioner for necessary action. On October 31, a seven-member medical board comprising orthopaedic, medicine, cardiology, anesthesia and forensic specialists under the the chairmanship of Amritsar civil surgeon and assistant civil surgeon as member secretary was constituted for a probe.

In the report, the civil surgeon stated that equal opportunities were given to both the parties, including Ghuman’s family, and medical records were summoned from the hospital concerned. Statements of the complainant as well as the treating doctors of the hospital were taken.

The report mentioned that after reviewing the statements and medical record, the board members were of the opinion that there was lack of transparency, failure to explain complications and deviation from the standard protocols. “There is a medical negligence resulting in violation of patient rights,” it stated.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Though I have yet to go through the report thoroughly, necessary action will be taken.”

Varinder, who worked in several Punjabi and Bollywood movies, including Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, won the Mr India competition in 2009. He was known as the world’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder. He represented India in several international competitions.

Notably, following Ghuman’s death, the private hospital had issued a statement, mentioning that Ghuman was evaluated in the OPD on October 6, 2025 for pain and restricted movement in his right shoulder. “Arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with biceps tenodesis was advised. The patient had no known comorbidities. He underwent the planned procedure on October 9. The surgery was completed around 3 pm with stable vital parameters throughout. At 3.35 pm, the patient developed a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Despite efforts, he could not be revived,” the hospital’s statement had mentioned.