Punjab human rights panel seeks DSP’s explanation for lathicharge on teachers

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PHRC) has sought explanation from deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurmit Singh Sohal after he was found guilty of unlawfully ordering ‘lathi charge’ on protesting unemployed ETT teachers when he was posted in the security of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has given the DSP an opportunity to give his explanation before recommending disciplinary action against him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission has given him an opportunity to give his explanation before recommending disciplinary action against him.

A magisterial probe conducted by Sangrur additional deputy commissioner (G), Anmol Singh Dhaliwal had found that the DSP acted out of his mandate and jurisdiction.

The incident had taken place in December 2021, a month-and-a-half before the Punjab assembly elections, when the then CM Charanjit Channi was addressing a rally in Mansa. Videos had emerged from the spot, in which the DSP was seen ruthlessly cane-charging unemployed teachers.

The inquiry found that there was no need for lathi-charge as the protesters were not disrupting the CM’s function. The local police had already pushed away the protesters from the rally site and they were confined in buses when the DSP started cane-charging them.

It was also stated that since the DSP was deployed in the CM’s security, his duty was to ensure the CM’s protection; maintaining law-and-order was the local police’s job.

Mansa senior superintendent of police had submitted the probe report before the state human rights commission.

“Since the DSP, i.e Gurmit Singh Sohal has been held guilty of ordering lathicharge on the protesting teachers without following the due process of law, it would be appropriate if reasonable opportunity is granted to the said DSP for explaining his conduct, before any disciplinary action is recommended against him. It is based on the principal of law that no one should be condemned unheard,” reads the order issued by chairperson Justice Sant Parkash.

The order was issued recently but the complainant has received it on Friday. A copy of the order is with HT.

Sangrur ADC (G), Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, said, “The home secretary had ordered an inquiry into the incident and I submitted the report to him. Besides that, I do not want to say anything.”

Advocate Ajitpal Singh, who is the complainant in the case, said, “I have received the order today. The commission has given the DSP an opportunity to explain his conduct at the next hearing on September 13.”

“We had approached the commission after video clips that went viral showed the DSP and other police personnel deployed in the CM’s security beating up unemployed teachers inhumanly and with brutality. There was no sign of violence when the DSP beat them up mercilessly,” said advocate Ajitpal.

When contacted, DSP Gurmit Singh Sohal refused to comment on the issue.

