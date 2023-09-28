Punjab human rights panel takes suo motu note of biker’s death on pothole-ridden road
The commission, comprising chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur, has sought a report from the authorities concerned on or before the next date of hearing
The Punjab State Human Right Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a 28-year-old motorcyclist allegedly due to the poor condition of VIP Road in Zirakpur on September 24.
The commission, comprising chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur, has sought a report from the authorities concerned on or before the next date of hearing.
The victim, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sector 33-B, Chandigarh, worked with an app-based bike taxi service provider. As per his family, Sunil was plying his bike taxi on VIP Road around 4 am on September 24, when he lost control of the two-wheeler due to the potholes. His bike got stuck in a pit that caused him to fall on the road and hit his head on the divider. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.
- Topics
- Zirakpur