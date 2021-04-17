Punjab IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap set to don lawyer’s robes

Inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who resigned from service in the wake of the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashing the special investigation team (SIT)’s report on the Kotkapura firing case, wants to start a new innings as a lawyer.

“If needed, I will continue to assist the Punjab government in the sacrilege case — not as an IPS officer, but a lawyer. I will defend the case,” the police officer said in an interview to a Canadian radio channel on Thursday.

Even as the state government has rejected his resignation, Kunwar Vijay is firm on his decision to quit.

Not only this, he has also approached the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and High Court to get a licence for practicing law. He completed his bachelor in laws (LLB) from Panjab University in 2010.

“Though a formal application was not received, Kunwar Vijay had phoned the Bar Council president to enquire about getting a licence. The licence would be issued once the council gets his file with no-objection certificate (NOC) from the employer. He can join legal profession once his resignation is accepted,” said Rakesh Gupta, a member of the Bar Council governing council.

Earlier, Kunwar Vijay had said he will “continue to serve society in other ways”.

“I am a law graduate and university topper. I have to take up a profession, and I will go for legal practice,” he told the radio channel.

That justice delayed is justice denied, the IGP said he had a grim hope of an outcome in the police firing cases as five years have already lapsed.

The officer used to draft all legal documents and even vet files of sensitive cases. He is also learnt to have draft replies of all writ petitions himself.